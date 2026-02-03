Don Toliver Releases ‘OCTANE’ Album Featuring Travis Scott and Yeat

Don Toliver has officially released his new album OCTANE, continuing his momentum with a project that leans into darker, mood-driven hip-hop. The album includes "Rosary," a collaboration with Travis Scott, alongside "Rendezvous," a standout single featuring Yeat, underscoring Toliver's ongoing creative chemistry with both artists.

"Rosary" arrived on Jan. 20 as part of the OCTANE rollout. The track is framed as a melodic, ballad-like hip-hop record built on stripped-back production, allowing both Toliver and Scott's performances to remain front and center. The overall feeling of OCTANE is moody and sensual.

The two main themes present in “Rosary” are sensuality and hedonism, depicting an intensely emotional experience for the listener and for someone spending time out after hours. This creative work reflects one another's strengths; Scott and Toliver already have an established collaborative process that continues to use great production and low-key but powerful energy.

From OCTANE, "Rendezvous" has emerged as one of the album's most prominent releases. Toliver's continued collaboration with Yeat on this track strengthens their ongoing bond and connection to the listening audience.

Brief lyrical snippets from "Rendezvous" illustrate both artists' shared similarities in visual imagery and their respective styles of flowing and melodically delivering their lyrics.

"Rendezvous" is widely viewed as one of OCTANE's standout tracks and is anticipated to be a major release for the year. The way this album has been received reflects how well Toliver has perfected collaborating with others in an intentional, cohesive manner.