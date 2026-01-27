Lauren Jauregui Talks Self-Compassion and New Single After DWTS Run

Speaking at the pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles on January 8, Lauren Jauregui says she's stopped beating herself up as she approaches 30.

"I've come to a point now where there's no need to be the harshest person in the world to myself when everyone else is already so harsh and the world is already so harsh," she told People. "So I'm really creating that safe space for me right now, and I'm really looking forward to how that allows me to flourish even more — feeling safe inside."

The 29-year-old will turn 30 on June 27. She's experiencing her "Saturn Return", she says, a reference to when the planet circles back to where it was at the time of a person's birth.

"And I'm turning 30, so I'm really looking forward to that," Jauregui said. "I'm looking forward to just continuing to step into myself and discover myself and what else life has for me."

The ex-Fifth Harmony member has gained insight across many parts of her life — big ones, small ones, everything in between. Recognizing her self-criticism has been huge.

"I've definitely gained a lot of perspective in so many different aspects of my life," she said. "But I will say, I think just how hard I am on myself."

Jauregui competed on Dancing with the Stars not long ago, with her new single "Ego" dropping right after the show wrapped. The track pushes listeners to set pride aside and build real connections. The singer framed the song as something everyone needs — a mirror held up to who we are and who we could be with others.