This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 25

Jan. 25 is a date that's etched in the memories of R&B and hip-hop lovers for many reasons. R&B sensation Alicia Keys was born on this day in 1981. She shot to prominence with her 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 236,000 units in its first week. The album would earn Keys five awards at the 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards. At the time, it was the most GRAMMYs won by a woman in a single ceremony.

Her follow-up album, The Diary of Alicia Keys (2003), would cement Keys as a leading figure in contemporary R&B. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 618,000 units sold in its opening week, the largest debut for a female artist in 2003. The album would go on to earn the singer four GRAMMYs at the 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Also born on this day is Etta James, who was born in 1938. A Rock & ROll Hall of Fame and National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame inductee, she is best known for hits like "At Last," “Something's Got a Hold on Me,” and “I'd Rather Go Blind.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some career-defining records that dropped on this day.

2000: The Lox released their second album, We Are the Streets. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, selling 152,000 units in its opening week. On the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, it peaked at No. 2.

The Lox released their second album, We Are the Streets. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, selling 152,000 units in its opening week. On the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, it peaked at No. 2. 2000: D'Angelo released his second album, Voodoo. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 320,000 units sold in its first week. Acclaimed by critics as a masterpiece, the album would bag the award for Best R&B Album at the 43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

D'Angelo released his second album, Voodoo. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 320,000 units sold in its first week. Acclaimed by critics as a masterpiece, the album would bag the award for Best R&B Album at the 43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. 2005: Geto Boys dropped their seventh and final album, The Foundation. With features from Z-Ro and Willy Hen, it peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Geto Boys dropped their seventh and final album, The Foundation. With features from Z-Ro and Willy Hen, it peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2011: Talib Kweli launched his fourth album, Gutter Rainbows. Featuring guest appearances from Sean Price, Jean Grae, Outasight, Nigel Hall, and Kendra Ross, it reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This day has also been marked by significant cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop.

1980: The cable network Black Entertainment Television (BET) was launched by media mogul Robert L. Johnson. The network would help promote R&B and hip-hop artists at a time when other mainstream channels like MTV did not feature them. It helped to make Black artists profitable and brought Black music to the forefront of popular culture, where it has largely remained since.

The cable network Black Entertainment Television (BET) was launched by media mogul Robert L. Johnson. The network would help promote R&B and hip-hop artists at a time when other mainstream channels like MTV did not feature them. It helped to make Black artists profitable and brought Black music to the forefront of popular culture, where it has largely remained since. 2011: The documentary film, Tupac Uncensored & Uncut: The Lost Prison Tapes, was officially released on DVD. It features unreleased interview footage of Tupac Shakur from inside the Clinton Correctional Facility in 1995.