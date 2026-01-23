Trey Songz Sues Kansas City Police Over 2021 Playoff Arrest

ContestsEvents
Trey Songz is suing the Kansas City Police Department over how officers handled an incident that led to his arrest during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game in 2021. According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Songz says the situation spiraled fast and unfairly.

What the lawsuit says

In the filing, Songz alleges he was "physically assaulted, wrongfully arrested, handcuffed and detained" after security guards and police officers came to his section of the stadium. He claims authorities failed to protect him from "unruly, aggressive and intoxicated attendees" who were threatening and harassing him.

Witnesses told TMZ at the time that Songz was being heckled by people seated a few rows behind him. When an officer arrived, witnesses said the officer "went after him" with no warning.

After the incident, Songz was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. Those charges were later dismissed.

The lawsuit says the singer suffered physical injuries, emotional distress, damage to his professional reputation, and financial losses. He is seeking unspecified damages.

The lawsuit comes during another rough legal moment for Songz. Last month, he was arrested in New York City for allegedly damaging more than $1,500 worth of property and equipment at a hookah lounge.

Police later discovered that Songz was also wanted for a separate incident that same night at a Times Square nightclub. In that case, he allegedly punched an employee who told him the venue was closing and that he needed to leave.

His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, said his client, who pleaded not guilty to assault, harassment, and criminal mischief, is "cooperating fully and looks forward to the facts coming to light."

For now, Songz is pushing back against how that 2021 night in Kansas City unfolded, while also dealing with fresh legal battles closer to home.

