J. Cole Plans Two Projects With Album and LOX-Beats Mixtape

Jadakiss has sparked renewed excitement around J. Cole's next chapter, revealing in a recent interview that the North Carolina rapper is preparing two major releases. According to Jadakiss, Cole has a long-teased album on the way titled The Fall-Off, along with a separate mixtape built around classic LOX instrumentals, signaling an aggressive return focused squarely on lyrical performance.

Speaking with Fat Joe, Jadakiss said, “He's got a project coming out called The Fall-Off, and he's got a mixtape where he used some of The Lox [beats]. He rhymed over ‘Money, Power Respect,' and he rhymed over ‘Can I Live.' Killed them s**ts. Cole is coming back in a major way.” Yeah, Cole!

He responded, “Once you hear his bars, all of that s**t don't matter. He's coming crazy… It's all about the music. You're going off the internet.” Jada also went a step further and suggested that The Fall-Off could put Cole right back into the Big 3 conversation. "I did not think. He left. Who replaced him?"

Jadakiss reiterated that Cole has two distinct projects in motion, emphasizing that the LOX-beats mixtape would exist outside the traditional album rollout. The approach would place Cole over iconic New York production, offering a raw contrast to his studio albums and highlighting pure bar work rather than commercial framing.

When Fat Joe looks at everything going on, like Cole's recent competitive nature and what people are saying about him online, it seems fans have very mixed reactions about his actions; however, they have not lost interest in what Cole does next. The comments arrive amid broader hip-hop debate following Cole's 2024 interactions with Kendrick Lamar and renewed attention to lyrical hierarchy.

Cole has teased The Fall-Off for years and is widely viewed as a potential career-defining statement, representing a culmination of his storytelling arc that stretches back nearly a decade. With contemporaries ramping up activity, including anticipation around projects like A$AP Rocky's DON'T BE DUMB, expectations for Cole's release are especially high.