ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms ‘Act III’ Release for 2026, Teams With Dunkin’ for Fitness Initiative

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she will release new music in 2026 as part of her third studio album, Megan: Act III. The rapper told People she is working on finishing…

Melissa Lianne
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she will release new music in 2026 as part of her third studio album, Megan: Act III. The rapper told People she is working on finishing the project and plans to drop tracks before the year ends.

"I'm definitely in the studio. I'm kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work," she said. "I'm completing act three, and the music is dropping this year."

The Houston artist asked fans for patience as she balances studio time with her fitness routine. "The Hotties just need to give me a little time. I'll be in the gym and the studio — the gym and the studio," she told the outlet.

The upcoming record will wrap up a trilogy that started with 2024's Megan and Megan: Act II. Those albums marked her first releases as an independent artist after leaving 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified Entertainment. She launched her own label, Hot Girl Productions, to gain full control of her career.

Since dropping Act II, the 30-year-old has released two singles that are expected to appear on the new album, according to NME. "Whatever" arrived in April 2025 after her Coachella performance. "Lover Girl" followed in October and brought rap back to the US top 40 after a two-week absence, the first time the genre had been missing from that chart since 1990.

The artist also revealed her partnership with Dunkin' to promote a new line of Protein Milk and Protein Refreshers. She said the collaboration made sense after she learned about nutrition during her fitness transformation.

"When I started my health and fitness journey, I just dove in. I didn't really know too much about the nutrition side of it," she told NME. "But once I started figuring out, 'OK girl, if you really want to see some results, you need to be eating and drinking some protein,' everything clicked."

Dunkin DonutsMegan Thee Stallion
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
DJ Jazzy Jeff performs during the Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 22Sheena Suhr
Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
MusicLeon Thomas, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and More to Perform at the 2026 Grammy AwardsKayla Morgan
Method Man at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony 2024
MusicMethod Man Got Flowers From Destiny’s Child After ApologyKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect