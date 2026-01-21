Megan Thee Stallion Confirms ‘Act III’ Release for 2026, Teams With Dunkin’ for Fitness Initiative

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she will release new music in 2026 as part of her third studio album, Megan: Act III. The rapper told People she is working on finishing the project and plans to drop tracks before the year ends.

"I'm definitely in the studio. I'm kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work," she said. "I'm completing act three, and the music is dropping this year."

The Houston artist asked fans for patience as she balances studio time with her fitness routine. "The Hotties just need to give me a little time. I'll be in the gym and the studio — the gym and the studio," she told the outlet.

The upcoming record will wrap up a trilogy that started with 2024's Megan and Megan: Act II. Those albums marked her first releases as an independent artist after leaving 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified Entertainment. She launched her own label, Hot Girl Productions, to gain full control of her career.

Since dropping Act II, the 30-year-old has released two singles that are expected to appear on the new album, according to NME. "Whatever" arrived in April 2025 after her Coachella performance. "Lover Girl" followed in October and brought rap back to the US top 40 after a two-week absence, the first time the genre had been missing from that chart since 1990.

The artist also revealed her partnership with Dunkin' to promote a new line of Protein Milk and Protein Refreshers. She said the collaboration made sense after she learned about nutrition during her fitness transformation.