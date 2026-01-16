This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 16

Jan. 16 is associated with many important developments in R&B and hip-hop. Aaliyah, known as the "Princess of R&B," was born on this day in 1979. She helped redefine the genre in the 1990s and early 2000s. Aaliyah released her eponymously titled third and final album shortly before her tragic passing in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001. It topped the Billboard 200 and the U.K. R&B Albums chart, and its three singles, "We Need A Resolution," "Rock the Boat," and "More Than A Woman," peaked at No. 59, No. 14, and No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Maxine Jones, a founding member of the R&B girl group En Vogue, was also born on this day in 1962. She sang lead on the group's signature tunes "Don't Let Go (Love)" and "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," both of which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 16 has been the backdrop to many culture-defining moments in R&B and hip-hop, including:

1988: Tina Turner performed at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium in front of a crowd of approximately 180,000 people. It was the largest-paying audience for a solo artist at the time and earned her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Tina Turner performed at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium in front of a crowd of approximately 180,000 people. It was the largest-paying audience for a solo artist at the time and earned her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. 2009: The George Tillman Jr. biographical film, Notorious, based on the life of hip-hop legend The Notorious B.I.G., premiered. It dramatizes key events in the Brooklyn-born emcee's life, including his early criminal lifestyle, his stint in prison, his relationship with Tupac Shakur, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Faith Evans, and Lil' Kim, the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry, and the drive-by shooting that claimed his life. Jamal Woolard starred in the lead role, alongside Anthony Mackie, Angela Bassett, and Derek Luke in supporting roles.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several iconic hip-hop and R&B records dropped on this day, such as:

1975: The Temptations released their album, A Song For You. It features the hit singles "Happy People" and "Shakey Ground," both of which went to No. 1 on the R&B singles chart. The album peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

The Temptations released their album, A Song For You. It features the hit singles "Happy People" and "Shakey Ground," both of which went to No. 1 on the R&B singles chart. The album peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200. 2016: A$AP Mob dropped "Yamborghini High" featuring Juicy J. Released as the lead single from their debut album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends, the song pays tribute to the A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Yams, who died from a drug overdose on Jan. 18, 2015, at the age of 26. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles.

A$AP Mob dropped "Yamborghini High" featuring Juicy J. Released as the lead single from their debut album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends, the song pays tribute to the A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Yams, who died from a drug overdose on Jan. 18, 2015, at the age of 26. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles. 2018: Dave East released his thirteenth mixtape, Paranoia 2, via Def Jam, Mass Appeal Records, and From the Dirt. Featuring guest appearances from T.I., Lloyd Banks, Tory Lanez, and Marsha Ambrosius, it peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard 200 and No. 39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.