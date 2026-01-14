J. Cole Finally Sets the Date for ‘The Fall-Off’

After years of waiting, guessing, and checking the calendar, J. Cole fans finally have an answer. The rapper has announced that his highly anticipated album The Fall-Off is scheduled to be released on February 6. For listeners who have followed the journey, this news feels less like a surprise and more like a reward for patience.

A Simple Trailer With a Big Message

Cole shared the announcement through a short trailer that keeps things low-key. In the clip, he is seen washing his car at a self-service station and later sitting at a restaurant counter, quietly eating dinner. There are no flashy effects or crowded scenes. The focus stays on everyday moments.

At the end of the trailer, a short snippet from a song believed to be on the album begins to play. As the music fades in, the album title appears on screen. The message is clear without saying much at all. The Fall-Off is real, and it is coming soon.

A Long Time Coming

Fans have been waiting for The Fall-Off since at least 2018. That was when Cole included “1985 — Intro to ‘The Fall Off” as the final track on his album KOD. Since then, he has referenced the project several times, often hinting that it would arrive sooner rather than later.

In 2019, during a performance in Las Vegas, Cole told the crowd the album would be released the following year. That did not happen. Still, hope stayed alive. At the end of 2020, he shared a list that suggested The Fall Off was still on the way.

What Came Instead

Rather than releasing The Fall-Off, Cole dropped The Off-Season in 2021. The album was executive produced by T-Minus, Ibrahim Hamad, and Cole himself. It featured guest appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and 6lack, with additional production from Timbaland, DJ Dahi, Frank Dukes, Boi-1da, and more.

Recent Moves and What’s Next

More recently, Cole surprised fans with the mixtape Might Delete Later. The project arrived during his brief involvement in the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. It originally included the Lamar response track “7 Minute Drill,” which Cole later removed from streaming services. He also apologized for the song during his appearance at Dreamville Festival 2024.