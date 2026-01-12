Flo Rida and Kesha Reunite After 17 Years for Iconic ‘Right Round’ Performance in Vegas

Flo Rida and Kesha reunited on stage for a live performance in Las Vegas nearly 17 years after their breakout hit "Right Round." The surprise collaboration took place during an Amazon event and was a major highlight for a track that launched both musicians to the top of the industry and continues to impact culture.

Following the performance, Flo Rida shared footage from the night on Instagram, expressing disbelief that the duo had never performed the song together until now.

"It's unbelievable that @kesha and I never performed #rightround together! A song that was number 1 for 6 weeks, yet somehow we never got a chance to perform it live until tonight!" the rapper wrote as his caption. "It was so much fun to finally perform our song together #Legend."

The joint appearance marked the first shared stage performance of "Right Round," Flo Rida's debut single from his 2009 album R.O.O.T.S. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks and reached the top 10 in 19 countries, cementing its international impact.

Kesha contributed a significant addition to the track's legacy. It was one of Kesha's significant early career breakthroughs, and both Kesha and Flo Rida remain active in the music industry. Since releasing her latest studio album, Period, in July, Kesha has been preparing for her global concert series. Meanwhile, Flo Rida continues to juggle making music and developing his other business interests.

Kesha performed on stage clad in black leather and thigh-high boots, while Flo Rida did it all in his signature Florida style. The performance served as an appreciative look back at their respective histories together and the continued impact of the song nearly 20 years after it was released.