ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Save the Date for Love Is Blind Season 10

Save the date, the pods are almost open! Netflix announced that Love Is Blind season 10 is on its way. Netflix announced that the next season of the show will…

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Love Is Blind branding is seen during Netflix’s Tudum LIVE 2025: The Night Before Creator Party at Vibiana on May 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Save the date, the pods are almost open! Netflix announced that Love Is Blind season 10 is on its way.

Netflix announced that the next season of the show will be available on February 11. A new pod squad will be heading in to see if love is truly blind. A group of men and women will head to the pods to see if they can find their special person.

Last season wrapped up with the Denver pod squad in season 9. The Denver season made history within the franchise. Through all of the dates and couples that got engaged, there were no couples to say yes at the altar. That was a first in history: to see no couples say 'yes' at the altar and everyone leave single.

For Season 10, the show's setting has not been announced. But reports do state that they have already filmed in Boston and Columbus, so we're excited to see who we will get first.

Are you ready to see who will be heading to the pod squad next? Social media is buzzing after the announcement!

Love is BlindNetflix
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Surprising Rules The Masked Singer Contestants Must Follow
EntertainmentSurprising Rules The Masked Singer Contestants Must FollowRandi Moultrie
Leonardo DiCaprio speaks onstage during the 2025 A Year In TIME Event at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 10, 2025 in New York City.
EntertainmentLeonardo DiCaprio Questions Future of Movie Theaters as Streaming Reshapes Film IndustryMelissa Lianne
(L-R) Cast and crew, such as Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Joe Chrest, Dan Cohen, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Millie Bobby Brown, and Jamie Campbell Bower attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025, in Hollywood, California.
Entertainment‘Stranger Things’ Isn’t Done Yet: What We Know About the Potential SpinoffKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect