Save the Date for Love Is Blind Season 10

Save the date, the pods are almost open! Netflix announced that Love Is Blind season 10 is on its way.

Netflix announced that the next season of the show will be available on February 11. A new pod squad will be heading in to see if love is truly blind. A group of men and women will head to the pods to see if they can find their special person.

Last season wrapped up with the Denver pod squad in season 9. The Denver season made history within the franchise. Through all of the dates and couples that got engaged, there were no couples to say yes at the altar. That was a first in history: to see no couples say 'yes' at the altar and everyone leave single.

For Season 10, the show's setting has not been announced. But reports do state that they have already filmed in Boston and Columbus, so we're excited to see who we will get first.