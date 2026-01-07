This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 7

Jan. 7 marks several transformations in hip-hop and R&B. Aloe Blacc was born on this date in 1979. Many will know him from his guest appearance on Avicii's 2013 international hit, "Wake Me Up." The track topped charts in much of Europe, while Rolling Stone named it the 26th best song of 2013. His third album, Lift Your Spirit, released the same year, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also went to No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Rap Albums chart.