Rihanna Asks Fan to Turn Off Camera During Conversation at Shanghai Event

Rihanna told a fan to stop filming while they spoke at a Fenty Beauty pop-up in Shanghai, China, back in 2024. The clip resurfaced on Rednote and X this month, Complex reports.

The footage captures a woman beside the singer sharing her pain. "You are like a diamond shining in my life," the woman said. "My family doesn't like me. I don't have friends."

Rihanna acknowledged what the fan was going through. "That's very lonely, that's very heavy," she replied. "That's more than anybody can endure. Even God made us miserable being alone."

The fan said she likes being by herself. Rihanna explained why some people get used to being alone. "We sometimes get comfortable with that," the singer told her. "Because sometimes, we deny ourselves of the things we really want, because we want to feel comfortable and safe."

Things shifted when Rihanna wanted to continue the discussion without cameras. "So much to share with you, girl," the performer said. "We really need to talk, so turn this off. No camera."

She mentioned during their chat that music wasn't her only option. Had things gone differently, she might have become a therapist instead.

People online have discussed the exchange since it reappeared. Many connected with her words about denying oneself, observing how individuals resist change to maintain comfort and security.