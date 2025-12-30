ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Doja Cat’s Microphone Stunt at Seoul Concert Draws Millions of Views Online

Doja Cat wrapped her lips around a microphone during a Dec. 13 Tour Ma Vie show in Seoul, South Korea. Clips of the moment have racked up millions of views…

Melissa Lianne
Doja Cat performs onstage during the 2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Doja Cat wrapped her lips around a microphone during a Dec. 13 Tour Ma Vie show in Seoul, South Korea. Clips of the moment have racked up millions of views across social media.

Daily Loud posted the clip on Dec. 27. Fans swarmed the comments, asking why she did it and which track was playing when it happened.

The singer has become known for bold theatrics throughout this tour. Earlier in December, she wore a pink wig with white powder on her nose at a Thailand concert while performing "Demons," a track that makes references to substances.

Tour Ma Vie supports Vie, her newest album from September. "I chose Vie as a nod to 'La Vie en Rose' and tied it together with the theme of romance and throughout this project I give my interpretation on love, sex, romance, pain, and wonder within a relationship," said Doja Cat in a statement shared with Complex.

She called Vie an addition to her growing music collection. This project follows earlier releases that turned her into a chart-topping star.

People on social media asked what sparked the mic moment. Which song was she performing? Why did she put equipment in her mouth? Her onstage antics keep sparking chatter among fans who wonder what comes next.

Tour Ma Vie rolls on through next year, wrapping in North America next December. More international stops are booked before she heads back to the United States. Fans can find tickets and show dates on her website

Doja Cat hasn't addressed the Seoul video or its attention. She keeps hitting tour dates as planned despite online buzz about her choices.

Doja CatTwitter
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Singer Tiwa Savage performs onstage during 2017 Essence Black Women in Music at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTiwa Savage Breaks Down During Performance at Benin Republic FestivalJennifer Eggleston
Destiny's Child won Best R&B/Soul Single-group, band or duo at the '6th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards', 9/2/00, at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica , Ca.
MusicString Quintet to Perform Destiny’s Child Hits in Candlelit Tribute Tour Across Six CitiesJennifer Eggleston
Angel Haze performs on stage on Day 3 of Reading Festival 2013 at Richfield Avenue on August 25, 2013 in Reading, England.
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: December 30Bianca Barratt
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect