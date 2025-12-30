Doja Cat’s Microphone Stunt at Seoul Concert Draws Millions of Views Online

Doja Cat wrapped her lips around a microphone during a Dec. 13 Tour Ma Vie show in Seoul, South Korea. Clips of the moment have racked up millions of views across social media.

Daily Loud posted the clip on Dec. 27. Fans swarmed the comments, asking why she did it and which track was playing when it happened.

The singer has become known for bold theatrics throughout this tour. Earlier in December, she wore a pink wig with white powder on her nose at a Thailand concert while performing "Demons," a track that makes references to substances.

Tour Ma Vie supports Vie, her newest album from September. "I chose Vie as a nod to 'La Vie en Rose' and tied it together with the theme of romance and throughout this project I give my interpretation on love, sex, romance, pain, and wonder within a relationship," said Doja Cat in a statement shared with Complex.

She called Vie an addition to her growing music collection. This project follows earlier releases that turned her into a chart-topping star.

People on social media asked what sparked the mic moment. Which song was she performing? Why did she put equipment in her mouth? Her onstage antics keep sparking chatter among fans who wonder what comes next.

Tour Ma Vie rolls on through next year, wrapping in North America next December. More international stops are booked before she heads back to the United States. Fans can find tickets and show dates on her website.