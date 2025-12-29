This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 29
Dec. 29 is one of hip-hop and R&B's significant dates for many reasons. It's the birthdate of the Southern rap phenom Pimp C, who was born in 1973. He came to mainstream attention in the early 1990s as half of the hip-hop duo Underground Kingz, also known as UGK, alongside Bun B. Their third album, Ridin' Dirty, is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential Southern rap albums, reaching No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. This album remains their most commercially successful record to date, with over 850,000 copies sold. Other historical moments include:
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are a few hip-hop albums that were released on this day:
- 1992: Christopher Williams' second album, Changes, was released through Uptown Records. Supported by the singles "I'm Dreamin'," "Every Little Thing U Do," and "All I See," the album went to No. 63 on the Billboard 200 and No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart (then simply known as the R&B Albums chart).
- 2006: Mos Def launched his third album, True Magic, under Geffen Records. Featuring production from The Neptunes and Rich Harrison, the album peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 12 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2023: Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and The Alchemist dropped their long-awaited collaborative album, Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version. The project, which is a sequel to their 2015 album named after the WWE team of Hall and Nash, was shelved after their signing to Shady Records.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry has witnessed controversial events on this date over the years.
- 1973: Pimp C was born in Crowley, Louisiana.
- 1978: LaToya London was also born on this day in 1978. The R&B singer finished fourth on the third season of American Idol in 2004. She would release her debut album, Love & Life, the following year to moderate commercial success, charting at No. 82 on the Billboard 200 and No. 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2011: Rick Ross received a $2 million lawsuit by Nigeria's Cross River State Government for breach of contract after he failed to perform at the Calabar Festival, scheduled for Dec. 28. The Maybach Music Group boss issued a statement cancelling his performance because of repeated seizures. Cross River State hired U.S. attorneys to pursue legal redress and recover the performance fees that the rapper had already received.
Dec. 29 is a date that many fans of R&B and hip-hop will remember for years to come, marking the birthdays of several prominent artists, along with album releases.