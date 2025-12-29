This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 29

Dec. 29 is one of hip-hop and R&B's significant dates for many reasons. It's the birthdate of the Southern rap phenom Pimp C, who was born in 1973. He came to mainstream attention in the early 1990s as half of the hip-hop duo Underground Kingz, also known as UGK, alongside Bun B. Their third album, Ridin' Dirty, is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential Southern rap albums, reaching No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. This album remains their most commercially successful record to date, with over 850,000 copies sold. Other historical moments include: