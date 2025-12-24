Lil Baby’s ‘The Leaks’ Jumps to No. 1 on Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart

Lil Baby has secured his fifth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart as The Leaks debuts at the top. The achievement follows a run of chart-topping projects that includes My Turn, The Voice of the Heroes, It's Only Me, and WHAM, extending his streak of No. 1 rap albums.

The Leaks surges from No. 25 to No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart dated Dec. 20. The climb reflects an initial partial debut after two days of activity, followed by a full tracking period that propelled the mixtape to the summit.

According to Luminate, The Leaks earned 32,000 equivalent album units in the United States for the tracking week ending Dec. 11. Streaming drove the vast majority of the total, with only negligible contributions from traditional album sales and track-equivalent units, underscoring the project's consumption profile.

The mixtape's impact extends to the Hot Rap Songs chart, where six tracks appear. "Let's Do It," featuring Playboi Carti and Skooly, leads the set at No. 6, powered by 6.5 million official streams. Additional entries include "Superman" at No. 15, "Mrs. Trendsetter" at No. 17, "What She Like" at No. 20, "Guaranteed" at No. 23, and "All on Me" featuring G Herbo at No. 24, with that track previously peaking at No. 17.

Beyond rap-specific rankings, The Leaks reaches No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 17 on the all-genre Billboard 200, signaling broad cross-genre traction during the week.