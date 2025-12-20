This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 20

On Dec. 20, 1990, Joanna Noëlle "JoJo" Levesque was born in Brattleboro, Vermont. At 13, JoJo launched her first single, "Leave (Get Out)." It reached the top of the U.S. Mainstream Top 40, making her the youngest artist to have a chart-topping single in the U.S. She has released numerous successful singles and albums. In 2020, JoJo claimed her first GRAMMY thanks to "Say So," her duet with PJ Morton.

Read on to learn about other significant hip-hop and R&B history events from Dec. 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dec. 20 has seen multiple artists share their new music with the world, including:

2005: Mary J. Blige unveiled her seventh studio album, The Breakthrough, featuring some of her biggest hits, such as "Be Without You," "Take Me As I Am," and "Enough Cryin." It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 700,000 copies in its opening week. It also earned Blige eight nominations and three awards at the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

2005: The Notorious B.I.G.'s Duets: The Final Chapter came out in the U.S., which featured guest vocals from big players such as Eminem, Jay-Z, Nas, and Lil Wayne. This was his final and second posthumous album. Despite being overshadowed by Mary J. Blige's The Breakthrough, this album still sold over 400,000 copies in its first week and charted in the Top 5.

2011: After a lengthy delay, Jeezy finally launched his fourth LP, TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition, through CTE World and Def Jam Recordings. Featuring hits such as "Leave You Alone" and "I Do," this record entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 3 and sold over 200,000 copies in its first week.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The hip-hop and R&B industry hosted these incredible performances on Dec. 20:

2019: A$AP Ferg performed at Terminal 5 in New York City during his Yedi Tour, which included stops in major cities across America and Canada, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver.

2024: Lupe Fiasco delivered a riveting performance at The Athenaeum Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, as a part of his Samurai Tour, which promoted his album of the same name. The setlist for this event included tracks such as "Palaces," "Out Of My Head," and "Go Go Gadget Flow."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Several industry changes and challenges happened on Dec. 20, including:

2010: One of the first women signed to Cash Money Records, Magnolia Shorty, was murdered at the age of 28. She was known for her 1997 album, Monkey on Tha D$ck. Shorty was shot more than 20 times alongside Jerome Hampton.

2013: Lord Infamous, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, died from a heart attack at age 40. He was found in his mother's house in Memphis, Tennessee. His discography featured albums such as Even Worse, Lord of Terror, and King of Horrorcore.