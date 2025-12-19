Leon Thomas Leads Best R&B Album Race with ‘Mutt’ as Givēon, Teyana Taylor Compete for GRAMMY

Among this year's nominees for the Best R&B Album Award are Giveon for Beloved, Coco Jones for Why Not More?, Ledisi for The Crown, Teyana Taylor for Escape Room, and Leon Thomas for Mutt. This list includes several veteran artists competing against a new crop of innovative performers, showcasing that there are many talented musicians creating quality works within the R&B genre today.

Mutt has quickly become a top contender thanks to good reviews and excitement from the industry. The album's mix of Thomas's unique art style with accessible, emotionally rich production has helped him win more awards. His rise from Nickelodeon actor to GRAMMY-winning collaborator on SZA's SOS, as well as the platinum-status success of Mutt and his co-writing role on "Snooze," have made him a breakout star who is getting a lot of attention.

Giveon also has strong support as he enters the race. Beloved stands out among voters because he can mix old-school R&B sounds with a modern twist. Rolling Stone gave the album four stars, praising its lush production and deep story. The editors liked how it mixed old-fashioned and modern styles.

Coco Jones's growth in her ability to sing and create art positions her as one of the most important figures within the genre. Her dynamic range and stylistic maturity on Why Not More? set her apart in a very competitive field. With Escape Room, her first full-length project in four years, Teyana Taylor is back in the awards conversation, and it's a big deal. Ledisi's The Crown adds to a category that is already deep and diverse with its skilled craftsmanship and vocal mastery.