Druski Reveals 2025 Year-End Chart Leaders in Billboard Livestream Event

Comedian Druski hosted Billboard's 2025 No. 1s Livestream on Tuesday (Dec. 9) from Los Angeles, announcing who topped the charts this year. The two-hour event featured Tetris Kelly and Trevor Anderson as co-hosts, revealing Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Teddy Swims, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen among the artists who scored the biggest entries on the Billboard Hot 100, Top Artists, Billboard 200, and Billboard Global 200 charts.

The livestream aired the same day the comedian's first Billboard cover story came out. Several guests stopped by during the broadcast, including Kehlani, Cash Cobain, Fuerza Regida, and Loud Luxury. ROSÉ of BLACKPINK called in to discuss her GRAMMY-nominated Bruno Mars collaboration, "APT."

This caps off a huge year for the Twitch star, who's built millions of followers on social platforms. Druski worked with Justin Bieber on the Swag album and launched his Coulda Fest arena tour in 2025.

"You have to be very confident and consistent," Druski told staff writer Kyle Denis for his cover story. "There's no days off for any of this s--t at all. Even if I am chilling, it's hard for me to relax, because I'm constantly thinking about what I could be doing."

Morgan Wallen took the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Artists chart. Druski praised his friend during the livestream. "He definitely deserves it," Druski said, per Billboard. "I was bumping Morgan Wallen a while back, and people were just asking, 'Who is this?' Now, he's so good that he's able to get his flowers."