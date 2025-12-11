This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 11

On Dec. 11, Aretha Franklin staged her first New York City gig, and Run-DMC became the first hip-hop group to cover a song of another rapper. The Billboard Social 50 made its debut, and Pharrell Williams won an international award. Check out these and other defining moments that influenced the industry on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dec. 11 saw the release of iconic albums and singles:

Run-DMC released their second single, "Hard Times," which was a cover of Kurtis Blow's song of the same name. It became the first rap song covered by another rap group. 2001: Warren G released his fourth album, The Return of the Regulator. It featured guest performances by Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, and Butch Cassidy, among others, and peaked at No. 14 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Birdman released 5 * Stunna, his third studio album, which launched at No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The album featured guest stars Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe. 2015: R. Kelly issued his 13th studio album, The Buffet, which was a follow-up to his 2013 Black Panties album. The Buffet became an instant hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This date marked the achievement of significant cultural milestones:

Pharrell Williams won International Artist of the Year at the inaugural BBC Music Awards gala in London. 2019: Cousin Stizz was awarded Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards ceremony for the second year running.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry faced a number of changes and challenges on this date:

Sam Cooke, a highly influential R&B singer, died under mysterious circumstances at the Hacienda Motel at age 33. The motel's manager allegedly shot and killed Cooke in self-defense. 2010: The Billboard Social 50 chart made its debut, ranking artists based on their popularity on leading social media networks. Rihanna became the first artist to claim the No. 1 spot on the chart.