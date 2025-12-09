Summer Walker Reveals Fourth Breast Surgery, Considered Rib Removal After Tour

During an interview with Summer Walker, she talks about the views she has about cosmetic surgery as it relates to body autonomy and pop-culture ideals regarding beauty, as well as the pressures placed on Black women. In a radio appearance on The Morning Hustle, she described the timing of her procedures relative to touring and promotional commitments, noting that management discouraged more invasive surgeries due to upcoming album cycles and video shoots. She also reiterated that she enjoys surgery and has continued updating her look following her run with Chris Brown.

Walker says, "I got my titties redone for the fourth time," while adding she got her second liposuction. She has previously acknowledged receiving enhancements such as a Brazilian butt lift, butt injections, and multiple breast augmentations. Reactions from the public varied greatly when it came to her earlier contemplation of rib-removal; some were shocked and others applauded her openness on the subject of cosmetic procedures. She has said she once contemplated removing ribs to further sculpt her silhouette, but was advised against it due to a demanding schedule.

Online, Walker's direct posts continued shaping discourse. "I dead can't believe I was this skinny lmao. Thank god for a*s shots." She also wrote, "I LOVE my body with a fiery burning passion. Please get over it. I'm not changing or reducing anything. Idk why it would bother you if we're not intimate & you don't even know me in real life, but please block me if it offends you or keep scrolling. I don't invest time & energy into people I don't like, why should you?" Walker expresses ongoing discussions around themes of self-love, agency, and the effects of being famous.