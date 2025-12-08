Georgia’s Official White Christmas Forecast is Here

Christmas is on the way, and the official first day of winter is also coming. Winter solstice takes place on Dec. 21, 2025, and that day marks first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. But, what about a white Christmas?

Winter Solstice, of course, is also the shortest day of the year. "This means days get longer during winter—very slowly at first, but at ever-larger daily intervals as the March equinox approaches, heralding the start of spring," notes the outlet Time and Date. This author always looks forward to winter solstice, because that means the sun can finally start getting more time to shine.

This December has been different from Decembers over the past few years, because much of the U.S. has already been hit with snow and ice. So, will that white snow be around for Christmas?

Farmer's Almanac's 2025 White Christmas Forecast, Including Georgia

The experts at the Farmer's Almanac have released their official predictions for which areas of the country will get a white Christmas. In general, the Old Farmer's Almanac expects that "most of the United States will be seeing a milder, gentler winter than average." That's great news for those who don't like the extreme snow and cold.

In general, the Almanac's news story says that "while we all know that nature can be unpredictable, the odds are that the snow will fall mainly in the Central region of the U.S."

The regions most likely to have a White Christmas include Northern Maine, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan and Wisconsin, which the outlet says "can practically guarantee a blanket of snow on Christmas Day since snow begins falling earlier in the month and these northern areas have freezing temperatures to avoid snow melt." They add that some areas of the country, such as the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and very northern states such as North Dakota, have gotten a while Christmas three out of every four years, according to their research.

So, let's get to the official predictions from the Farmer's Almanac. Areas that are expected to not have a white Christmas include the Atlantic Corridor, Southeast, Florida, Ohio Valley (except in the east), the Heartland, the Texas–Oklahoma area, the Intermountain region (except in the east), the Pacific Northwest and Northeast and, yes, Hawaii. Areas that are expected to have a chance of a white Christmas are the Northeast, Appalachians, Lower Lakes, upper Midwest, High Plains and Alaska.