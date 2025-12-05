Pharrell Williams and Adidas Release Triple Black Adistar Jellyfish in NYC-Only Drop

ContestsEvents
Melissa Lianne
Pharrell Williams and Adidas unveiled the Virginia Adistar Jellyfish in a Triple Black colorway at two NYC-exclusive events on Dec. 4 and 5. Drops occurred at Billionaire Boys Club in Soho and the adidas 5th Avenue flagship.

This marks the Triple Black version's U.S. debut. The colorway had its global launch at a beach boardwalk-themed arcade pop-up in Seoul, South Korea, last month.

Billionaire Boys Club ran a first-come, first-served sale on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. The adidas 5th Avenue spot hosted an in-store raffle from Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. through Dec. 4 at 10 a.m., with winners called by phone on Dec. 4 for pickup on Dec. 5. The sneaker costs $300.

The build sports an all-black construction with glow-in-the-dark TPU overlays. Reflective shoelaces match details found on previous versions. Custom "Jellyfish" and "VIRGINIA" markings appear on the insole and tongue.

Jellyfish inspired the shoe's exaggerated midsole, which mimics the sea animal's tentacles. A layered mesh upper supports exterior accents that add depth. The silhouette draws from the archival Adistar Cushion 3 from 2005, though nearly every part has been blown up in size.

Pharrell Williams received the Shoe of the Year award for the Virginia Adistar Jellyfish at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Dec. 3 at Cipriani 25 Broadway. Fellow Virginia Beach native Pusha T presented it.

"The Adistar Jellyfish was never about playing it safe. It was about expanding the idea of what movement could look like," Pharrell Williams told Footwear News, per Billboard. "I see it as freedom."

He added, "'Go bigger' was a mindset. If we're going to do it, let's really do it."

The producer wore the sneaker on the red carpet at the awards ceremony. His pair showed a light beige mesh upper layered with taupe and grey TPU panels. He matched the shoes with a tan Louis Vuitton jacket and flared pants.

Adidas and the artist launched the Jellyfish in August after more than a year of anticipation. Orange came first, with green, grey, and blue versions dropping throughout the fall season.

Before the NYC drop, an "Imported from Virginia" delivery truck appeared near major landmarks across Manhattan. The truck sported a custom "SOTY 2025" front license plate and drove through Wall Street, Chinatown, and Lower Manhattan.

A wider global sale is planned for 2026.

