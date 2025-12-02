This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 2

On this date, Dec. 2, music met film at the Kodak Theater. Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" climbed to the top of the charts, and Beyoncé made headlines with 10 GRAMMY nominations. The following are notable events from Dec. 2 throughout hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date marked notable album releases:

Alicia Keys released her sophomore studio album, The Diary of Alicia Keys. The chart-topping album featured the single "You Don't Know My Name," and the limited edition came with a behind-the-scenes bonus DVD. 2003: Joe released his fifth studio album, And Then…, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. G-Unit guest-starred on the album, appearing in the "Ride Wit U" single.

Cultural Milestones

From topping the charts to receiving GRAMMY nominations, this date marked several cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B:

Notable Recordings and Performances

The Carters delivered strong performances at different venues and events on this date:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Dec. 2 featured notable legal challenges involving hip-hop artists:

Meek Mill was released from prison after serving a three-to-six-month probation violation sentence. 2022: Houston police detained Patrick Xavier Clark, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.