Lil Uzi Vert Signs Distribution Deal With Roc Nation, Releases ‘Chanel Boy’

Jennifer Eggleston
Lil Uzi Vert performs on Flog Stage during day one of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert has announced a landmark distribution deal with Roc Nation Distribution, enabling them to operate with full independence while retaining ownership of their masters. Under the agreement, Uzi drops their new single and video “Chanel Boy,” produced by ZeeGoinXrazy.

“Uzi is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we're thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity,” Krystian Santini, Roc Nation Distribution President, said of the news. “Our partnership is centered around empowering Uzi to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.”

Under this new structure, Uzi joins the exclusive roster of artists both managed by Roc Nation and signed to Roc Nation Distribution, a select group alongside Jay‑Z and Rihanna. Additionally, the deal includes a separate publishing arrangement with Roc Nation Publishing, bolstering Uzi's long-term creative ownership.

The “Chanel Boy” video visually leans into the luxury house's aesthetic, incorporating Chanel-branded pillows, sneakers, and other logo-centric visuals throughout. The official video premiered on YouTube, presenting a surreal, colour-soaked, fast-paced style with studio-shot footage and high-fashion imagery. The track was released the same day and evokes something of a return to Uzi's Eternal Atake era, driven by ZeeGoinXrazy's production and following a gritty night-in-New-York style video.

In tandem with that release, Uzi also issued a video for the song “Relevant.” The visuals feature Uzi in high-end labels such as Balenciaga, Chrome Hearts, and Miu Miu, and the clip arrives on streaming services with red bandanas, Balenciaga boots, and bold styling. Both links — to watch the “Chanel Boy” video and to stream the track — are included in official platforms.

This move signals the start of a new chapter for Uzi as an artist operating with independence, full ownership of their catalogue, and the support of one of hip-hop's pre-eminent management and distribution infrastructures.

Jay-ZLil Uzi Vert
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
