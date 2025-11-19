ContestsEvents
Jill Scott, John Legend, and Earth Wind and Fire to Headline Atlanta’s First HBCU Awarefest

Next spring, Atlanta is gearing up for something bigger than a concert and more meaningful than a fundraiser. Imagine State Farm Arena filled with thousands of fans as legendary performers…

Next spring, Atlanta is gearing up for something bigger than a concert and more meaningful than a fundraiser. Imagine State Farm Arena filled with thousands of fans as legendary performers take the stage not only to bring great music, but also to help spark real change. That is the energy behind the very first HBCU Awarefest.

Live Nation Urban and the Student Freedom Initiative revealed the event on Monday, November 17. The festival arrives on March 26, 2026, with presale tickets available on November 19 at 10 a.m. ET and general sales opening November 21.

A Star Filled Lineup

The one night event promises to be a standout moment for both music and education. Jill Scott, John Legend, and Earth Wind and Fire will headline a powerful lineup centered on R&B, soul, and gospel. They will share the stage with Common, Coco Jones, PJ Morton, Mickey Guyton, Tems, Travis Greene, and Yolanda Adams.

Hip hop and production giants, including Jeezy, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and Adam Blackstone will also perform. Cast members from Alicia Keys’ Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen will bring a theatrical flair to the night.

Why Awarefest Matters

While the music is the draw, the mission is the heart. Awarefest is a national call to action designed to help students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are struggling with student loan debt. The festival supports the Student Freedom Initiative’s efforts to provide relief through the Student Freedom Loan Agreement, an income contingent alternative to the expensive Parent PLUS Loan program.

“We are incredibly excited about the coalition and movement that we are building to end the student loan debt crisis for our nation’s HBCU students,” SFI president and CEO Keith Shoates said in Monday’s announcement. He added that Awarefest Ambassadors, representing a large network of partners, will help push the message forward.

Leaders and Voices Joining the Cause

The event will also showcase influential speakers from sports, entertainment, and business who are lending their platforms to the mission. Mayor Andre Dickens, Chris Paul, Angel Reese, Big Boi, Larenz Tate, Robert F. Smith, Ryan Clark, and 2 Chainz are set to appear, with even more names expected.

More Than a Concert

Beyond the performances, Awarefest will feature workshops and panel discussions that dig into the cultural and economic importance of HBCUs. These sessions will explore long term strategies for closing the racial wealth gap through education access and financial support.

Organizers say the goal is to bring national attention to the financial challenges many Black students face while rallying wider support for sustainable, affordable higher education pathways. With unforgettable music and a powerful mission, Awarefest aims to inspire action far beyond the stage.

