Summer Walker Releases ‘Finally Over It’ as Final Chapter of Album Trilogy

Summer Walker has released her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It, available today. The two-disc project serves as the closing chapter of Walker's acclaimed Over It series, chronicling her evolution from heartbreak to healing through a mix of R&B balladry, mid-tempo grooves, and emotional storytelling.

Disc One, For Better, leans into sleek, melodic R&B, featuring collaborations with Latto and Doja Cat on "Go Girl," a guest turn from Chris Brown on "Baby," and a standout duet with Anderson.Paak on "1-800 Heartbreak." Walker's GRAMMY-nominated track "Heart of a Woman" continues to anchor her introspective approach, adding emotional weight and cohesion to the first half of the album.

She detailed, "For Better is about choosing me, fully and finally. I've made choices that didn't always make sense to anyone else, but I don't regret any of them. They all taught me something."

"Every heartbreak brought me back to myself. I'm not looking for someone to complete me; I'm already whole. I'm protecting my peace, honoring my worth, and sitting in a softness that's still strong," Walker continued. "So, whatever I choose now, I'm choosing from a place of power, not pain. I'm clear, I'm aligned, I'm better."

Disc Two, For Worse, takes on a more assertive tone, examining boundaries and self-preservation in tracks like "FMT" and "Get Yo Boy." The darker tone is balanced by a wide-ranging, high-impact list of guests, including Brent Faiyaz, 21 Savage, and Teddy Swims, and demonstrates Walker's continued interest in this explorative mission as it relates to the complexity of modern relationships.

The album cover draws on the aesthetic of Anna Nicole Smith's 1994 wedding and ambiguously winks at Pamela Anderson and vintage Playboy cover-worthy imagery to address the act of happiness and how we display it. It has been noted how ambitious and mature this project is, especially regarding the dual-disc format, which invites newer narrative threads from introspection to self-assuredness.