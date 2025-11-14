This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 14
Nov. 14 redefined the hip-hop and R&B scene — new artists dropped their debut albums and others released chart-topping hits. Here are some other notable events associated with this date in hip-hop and R&B history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Nov. 14 marked the release of new singles and albums by top hip-hop and R&B artists:
- 1989: 3rd Bass released their debut album, The Cactus Album. It went to No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1995: The Pharcyde released Labcabincalifornia, their second studio album. It reached No. 17 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.
- 1997: Puff Daddy released the single "Been Around the World" featuring Mase and The Notorious B.I.G. It went to the top of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.
- 2000: Prodigy released his debut solo album, H.N.I.C. It peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart.
- 2003: Jay-Z released The Black Album, his eighth studio album. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and includes the singles "99 Problems" and "Dirt Off Your Shoulder."
- 2003: G-Unit released their debut studio album, Beg for Mercy. The rap album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
- 2005: Mary J. Blige released the single "Be Without You" from her seventh studio album, The Breakthrough. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2006: The Game released Doctor's Advocate, his sophomore studio album. It went to the top spot on the Billboard 200.
- 2006: Fat Joe released Me, Myself & I, his seventh studio album. It reached No. 2 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2006: Akon released his second album, Konvicted. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
- 2009: Young Money released the single "BedRock" featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Gudda Gudda. It topped the Billboard Rap Songs chart.
Cultural Milestones
On this date, some hip-hop and R&B stars achieved cultural milestones:
- 1998: Lauryn Hill became the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single, "Doo Wop (That Thing)."
- 2004: At the 32nd Annual American Music Awards, Jay-Z won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and Alicia Keys claimed Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Nov. 14 saw thrilling performances by these artists:
- 2004: Gwen Stefani performed as a solo artist for the first time at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards. She sang the song "What You Waiting For?" from her debut studio album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.
- 2004: Usher, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, and Snoop Dogg, among others, were the star performers at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop and R&B industry experienced various changes and challenges on Nov. 14:
- 1991: Around 1,000 New Kids on the Block fans received medical treatment for injuries sustained in a riot during a concert in Berlin, Germany.
- 2005: Marquis Ross of the 2 Live Crew filed a lawsuit against ICE-T and JAY-Z, claiming they owed him money for co-writing Jay-Z's song, "99 Problems."
From 3rd Bass releasing their first album to Gwen Stefani going solo, Nov. 14 remains a significant date in hip-hop and R&B history.