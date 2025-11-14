This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 14

Nov. 14 redefined the hip-hop and R&B scene — new artists dropped their debut albums and others released chart-topping hits. Here are some other notable events associated with this date in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 14 marked the release of new singles and albums by top hip-hop and R&B artists:

1989: 3rd Bass released their debut album, The Cactus Album. It went to No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

3rd Bass released their debut album, The Cactus Album. It went to No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1995: The Pharcyde released Labcabincalifornia, their second studio album. It reached No. 17 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.

The Pharcyde released Labcabincalifornia, their second studio album. It reached No. 17 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart. 1997: Puff Daddy released the single "Been Around the World" featuring Mase and The Notorious B.I.G. It went to the top of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

Puff Daddy released the single "Been Around the World" featuring Mase and The Notorious B.I.G. It went to the top of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. 2000: Prodigy released his debut solo album, H.N.I.C. It peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart.

Prodigy released his debut solo album, H.N.I.C. It peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart. 2003: Jay-Z released The Black Album, his eighth studio album. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and includes the singles "99 Problems" and "Dirt Off Your Shoulder."

Jay-Z released The Black Album, his eighth studio album. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and includes the singles "99 Problems" and "Dirt Off Your Shoulder." 2003: G-Unit released their debut studio album, Beg for Mercy. The rap album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

G-Unit released their debut studio album, Beg for Mercy. The rap album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. 2005: Mary J. Blige released the single "Be Without You" from her seventh studio album, The Breakthrough. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mary J. Blige released the single "Be Without You" from her seventh studio album, The Breakthrough. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2006: The Game released Doctor's Advocate, his sophomore studio album. It went to the top spot on the Billboard 200.

The Game released Doctor's Advocate, his sophomore studio album. It went to the top spot on the Billboard 200. 2006: Fat Joe released Me, Myself & I, his seventh studio album. It reached No. 2 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart.

Fat Joe released Me, Myself & I, his seventh studio album. It reached No. 2 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart. 2006: Akon released his second album, Konvicted. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Akon released his second album, Konvicted. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. 2009: Young Money released the single "BedRock" featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Gudda Gudda. It topped the Billboard Rap Songs chart.

Cultural Milestones

On this date, some hip-hop and R&B stars achieved cultural milestones:

1998: Lauryn Hill became the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single, "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

Lauryn Hill became the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single, "Doo Wop (That Thing)." 2004: At the 32nd Annual American Music Awards, Jay-Z won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and Alicia Keys claimed Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 14 saw thrilling performances by these artists:

2004: Gwen Stefani performed as a solo artist for the first time at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards. She sang the song "What You Waiting For?" from her debut studio album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Gwen Stefani performed as a solo artist for the first time at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards. She sang the song "What You Waiting For?" from her debut studio album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. 2004: Usher, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, and Snoop Dogg, among others, were the star performers at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry experienced various changes and challenges on Nov. 14:

1991: Around 1,000 New Kids on the Block fans received medical treatment for injuries sustained in a riot during a concert in Berlin, Germany.

Around 1,000 New Kids on the Block fans received medical treatment for injuries sustained in a riot during a concert in Berlin, Germany. 2005: Marquis Ross of the 2 Live Crew filed a lawsuit against ICE-T and JAY-Z, claiming they owed him money for co-writing Jay-Z's song, "99 Problems."