Jermaine Dupri Unveils New Era for So So Def With ‘Magic City’ Album

Jermaine Dupri is leading a new chapter for his legendary So So Def label with the forthcoming Magic City project, the flagship album intended to serve as a launchpad for the next generation of Southern talent. The album was released in September 2025 as So So Def's first full-length project in over 20 years, serving as both a reintroduction to a defining Atlanta imprint and to the Southern hip-hop movement.

Magic City acts as both a musical statement and a cultural bridge. The project is also the official soundtrack of the Starz docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy, which Dupri executive-produced. The show premiered in the late summer of 2025, and it examines nightlife in Atlanta, art, and its influence on American pop culture.

Looking back on the experience, Dupri confronted the struggle of pausing to find his legacy. He found that he couldn't stay stagnant in the creation of music and art itself; longer-lasting evolutions require a necessity of reinvention. He subsequently dubbed the new So So Def era "So So Def 2.0," considering the focus on ushering along, collaborating with, and providing opportunities for emerging artists based in Atlanta.

The album itself captures the sound and spirit of Atlanta. It combines nostalgia with innovation. Dupri referenced the lively club scene, drawing from longstanding cultural institutions in the city. He uses Magic City as a metaphor and muse for the creativity of the South. There were delays in the project, primarily the issues around sampling and rights-clearance — problems that contemporary rap production has had to endure since the genre's inception — but Dupri stresses the time only made it feel more authentic and large in scope.

Through interviews and other self-reflection, Dupri connects his past accomplishments to his present search for relevance by remaining engaged with younger generations through mentoring and community engagement, while framing this moment as a celebration of the music history of Atlanta and as a rejuvenation of the So So Def movement.