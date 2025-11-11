Diddy Wins Fast-Track Appeal as Judge Approves Expedited Schedule

A federal appeals court has granted an expedited schedule in Sean “Diddy” Combs's appeal, paving the way for oral arguments as early as April 2026. The move follows a filing by his defense team seeking to challenge his conviction under the Mann Act, a law historically used in controversial prosecutions.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, after being convicted of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. His legal team continues to pursue early release as the appeal progresses.

"Sean's appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults," Shapiro said. "Accordingly, to ensure that Mr. Combs could meaningfully benefit from any appellate ruling vacating his sentence, we have proposed a schedule that would expedite this Court's consideration of Mr. Combs's appeal."

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the motion is GRANTED. Briefing shall proceed on the proposed schedule, and argument shall be held as early as April of 2026, subject to the approval of the Presiding Judge,” the two-paragraph and to-the-point ruling said, giving Team Combs (“AKA Puff Daddy, AKA P. Diddy, AKA Diddy, AKA PD, AKA Love”) everything they asked for.

Beyond the courtroom, the case continues to ripple through the entertainment and business sectors. Retailers are beginning to scrutinize Combs's brand-related products, and licensing and royalty agreements may change among distributors as it proceeds. Other civil suits and investigations have not yet transpired, but appeals pique the public's interest most right now.