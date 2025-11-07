Doja Cat Names Phonte’s Little Brother Verse Among Hip-Hop’s Best

Doja Cat praised Phonte's verse on Little Brother's "Whatever You Say" as one of the greatest in rap history. She made the declaration during an Instagram Live session.

The artist mouthed along to the track while applying makeup. After the verse ended, she paused to tell viewers what she thought.

"Bruh, that's one of my favorite verses in the entire f*****g history of rap ever," she said with a grin. "That s**t was so smooth. He didn't rhyme one f*****g word. I don't care what anybody says."

"It works," she said. "You don't have to rhyme."

Little Brother consists of Phonte, Rapper Big Pooh, and producer 9th Wonder before his departure in 2007. They met in 1998 while all three attended North Carolina Central University in Durham.

The group released five albums: The Listening (2003), The Minstrel Show (2005), Getback (2007), Leftback (2010), and May the Lord Watch (2019).

Phonte responded to Doja Cat's words in an interview with HipHopDX. "To see someone like Doja Cat just to say, 'Yo, I've listened to y'all's s**t, this is the best verse ever,' it's just really humbling," Phonte said. "To me, it's just a testament of just not knowing how far your music is going to go."

"And I'm just grateful that we're still around to get those flowers, and I'm thankful that our music just stood that test of time. That people can appreciate it now, more so than they did back then."