This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 5

Nov. 5 remains significant, as it falls in Hip-Hop History Month. On this date, 2Pac released an album posthumously, and Diana Ross made a return after a 15-year sabbatical. Check out other notable headlines throughout hip-hop and R&B history on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 5 saw the release of several top-selling albums and chart-busting hits:

1996: Death Row Records released 2Pac's fifth studio album titled The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. It was 2Pac's first posthumous album under his alias Makaveli.

Cultural Milestones

Celebrated artists won different awards and achieved various cultural milestones on this date:

1956: The Nat King Cole Show premiered on NBC television. It was the first variety show of its kind to feature an African American host.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A top artist thrilled music fans with their performance on Nov. 5:

2017: Jay-Z delivered a masterful performance at the Pepsi Center in Denver during his 4:44 Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On this date, the industry witnessed tragic moments that changed the music scene:

2002: Billy Guy, the lead singer for the Coasters, died of cardiovascular disease at 66 years of age.

