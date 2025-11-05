ContestsEvents
Cardi B Attends Patriots Game, Celebrates Stefon Diggs Touchdown at Gillette Stadium

Melissa Lianne
(L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
Rapper Cardi B showed up at a New England Patriots game on Sunday, November 2. She watched boyfriend Stefon Diggs score a touchdown in a 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. 

The Grammy winner sat next to team owner Robert Kraft in a VIP suite. Diggs caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter, giving his team a 21-3 lead.

The 33-year-old performer mimicked the wide receiver's celebration after his score. She covered her face with one hand and waved the other in front of her, copying his signature move.

"Nah, she picked it up on her own," Diggs told reporters after the game, according to People. "Dance moves are a little shaky though, so I'll look into that for y'all."

The Bronx native wore a burgundy Bottega Veneta woven leather trench coat with matching gloves. She paired the look with thigh-high boots and carried a wine-red Hermes Birkin bag. Her hair fell in a center part below her hips.

The two confirmed their relationship in June after sparking rumors in May 2024. They made their first public appearance together at a New York Knicks game in May 2025. The couple is expecting their first child together.

