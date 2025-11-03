ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Christmas Wish

This holiday season, let’s make wishes come true with ‘The Christmas Wish.’ Join us in spreading the magic of Christmas to families in need. Brought to you by the generous…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Jim Hudson Lexus
Jim Hudson Lexus

This holiday season, let's make wishes come true with 'The Christmas Wish.' Join us in spreading the magic of Christmas to families in need. Brought to you by the generous heart of Jim Hudson Automotive Group, give the gift of giving this Christmas. Together, we can light up hearts. Let’s make Christmas a little brighter for those who might need a little help this year.

After all, the true meaning of Christmas is more than just decorating your home...It’s an opportunity to spread love, hope, joy, and thanks. Stop by Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura to drop off your unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation by Friday, December 12th. Click here to learn more.

Jim Hudson Lexus
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Dr. Darrius poses for a photo.
Hot AugustaDetroit Radio Icon Dr. Darrius on Legacy, 313 Day, and Community Impact — InterviewErin Cline
Young Thug performs onstage during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hot AugustaYoung Thug’s Latest Album Hits #6 on Billboard 200 with 52,000 Units SoldMelissa Lianne
Rock Musicians in Fashionable Outfits Performing Alternative or Punk Rock Music on Festival Stage, Passionately Playing Guitars Under Bright Spotlights, Bringing Energy to Cheering Fans
Hot AugustaBeyond Pop Music: Summertime Anthems Across Different GenresKarandeep Arora
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect