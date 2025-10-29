ContestsEvents
Drake Welcomes Vybz Kartel to Historic Canadian Debut After Overturned Conviction

Drake made a surprise appearance at Vybz Kartel’s Canadian debut at Scotiabank Arena, treating fans to eight tracks during the historic show.  The packed Toronto venue marked a first for…

Melissa Lianne
Rapper Drake performs onstage during day 3 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015 in Indio, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Drake made a surprise appearance at Vybz Kartel's Canadian debut at Scotiabank Arena, treating fans to eight tracks during the historic show. 

The packed Toronto venue marked a first for any Jamaican artist, per Billboard. Wearing a powder-blue Blue Jays jersey with "Worl' Boss" on the back, Kartel commanded the stage with raw energy. 

From a lower-level balcony, Drake fired up the crowd with "Controlla," "One Dance," "Hotline Bling," "Rich Baby Daddy," "Which One," "Hold On, We're Going Home," "Signs," and "Nokia." 

The night marked a turning point for Kartel. Since the early 2000s, his mix of dancehall and hip-hop have defined the genres, and even while locked up, his work kept climbing charts — his 2016 release, King of the Dancehall, was recorded while imprisoned.

Freedom finally came after courts tossed out his 2014 murder conviction this March, citing jury issues. 

Fresh out, he snagged a GRAMMY nod and hit the road for a world tour. 

Two more OVO shows followed at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 27 and Oct. 30. 

DrakeVybz Kartel
Melissa LianneWriter
