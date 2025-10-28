Megan Thee Stallion Says She’ll Team Up With Cardi B for Third Song on New Album

During an Oct. 25 TikTok stream, Megan Thee Stallion spilled details about MEGAN: Act III, mentioning plans with Cardi B. "Cardi owe me... like two verses! So I'm definitely gonna cash in on my Cardi verses," she said, as reported by InMusic Blog.

The two stars struck gold before. Their first hit "WAP" smashed charts in 2020, making history as the first female rap duo to grab Billboard Hot 100's top spot. The track held its crown for four separate weeks.

Lightning struck twice when they dropped "Bongos." The September 2023 release shot to number 14 on Billboard's Hot 100. MTV Europe Music Awards took notice, putting the video up for top honors.

Megan flipped Total's 1996 classic "Kissin' You" into something new. This track follows "Whenever," which kicked off the album teasers back in April.

The news sent fans into a frenzy. Social media lit up with excitement, squashing rumors of any beef between the artists. Both women are crushing it solo too — each scored number one spots on streaming services this year with their individual tracks.

Speaking about her next project, Am I The Drama? Cardi B got real about her craft. "I do my job well. I do music very well, I take my time with music... I really put a lot of thought in my stuff. And I really put a lot of time in it, too. I don't like to halfway anything," reports Sportskeeda.