This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 27
Oct. 27 has seen many notable moments, such as the release of Ja Rule's "New York" in 2004. This single, featuring Jadakiss and Fat Joe, is from his sixth album, R.U.L.E. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and reached No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. This day also witnessed the arrest of Chris Brown in 2013 in Washington, D.C., following an alleged altercation. During the court hearing, Brown was ordered to stay away from the man he reportedly assaulted. Read on to learn about other historic events from this day.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These album releases from Oct. 27 transformed the careers of various hip-hop and R&B singers:
- 1992: SWV launched It's About Time, their debut studio album, receiving positive reviews from reputable music publications, such as Pitchfork, and reaching No. 8 on the Billboard 200. Some of the singles, such as "Right Here" and "Weak," joined the list of their biggest hits.
- 1998: The R&B group Total dropped their second album, Kima, Keisha, and Pam, which peaked at No. 39 and No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. This project impressed critics and listeners because of its standout production quality, thanks to Timbaland and Missy Elliott's contributions.
- 1998: Dru Hill released Enter the Dru, which would be their last album before they parted ways and started pursuing solo careers. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and included the hits "How Deep Is Your Love," featuring Redman, and "Beauty."
Cultural Milestones
A few important cultural milestones happened on Oct. 27, including:
- 1986: Casanova was born in Brooklyn, New York. At 18, he was imprisoned for eight years, during which he met and befriended A$AP Rocky. Their relationship shaped his music career after his release. Casanova is currently signed with Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation.
- 1993: OG Parker was born in Georgia. He started his music journey while at Georgia State University as a music and graphic arts major, creating his own beats and nurturing his music production skills. He has collaborated with successful artists such as Migos and Chris Brown.
- 1997: Mariah the Scientist was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She's known for many hit singles, such as "Is It a Crime" and "Burning Blue," which both entered the Billboard Hot 100. She has released four studio albums, including Master and To Be Eaten Alive.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Oct. 27 has seen many unforgettable performances, including:
- 2013: Drake performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, during his Would You Like A Tour? tour.
- 2015: Kendrick Lamar delivered a flawless performance at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia. This concert was part of his Kunta's Groove Sessions tour, during which he performed his third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly, in its entirety.
Oct. 27 has hosted several iconic moments in hip-hop and R&B. These events prove that this day has definitely played a role in shaping hip-hop and R&B history.