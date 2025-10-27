This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 27

Oct. 27 has seen many notable moments, such as the release of Ja Rule's "New York" in 2004. This single, featuring Jadakiss and Fat Joe, is from his sixth album, R.U.L.E. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and reached No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. This day also witnessed the arrest of Chris Brown in 2013 in Washington, D.C., following an alleged altercation. During the court hearing, Brown was ordered to stay away from the man he reportedly assaulted. Read on to learn about other historic events from this day.