Kehlani’s ‘Folded’ Takes Off on TikTok, Gets Interviewed by Her Daughter

Kehlani opened up in a recent interview with her daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young‑White, for Billboard Family about the creation of her new single “Folded,” the viral TikTok moment it sparked, her recent collaboration with Cardi B, and her emotional return to music.

“I was working with my friends. I was in Miami on a work trip, and I heard the beat, and I love the beat, and so I took it in a room, and me, Uncle Kamal, Uncle Dixon, Aunt Jenna, we all sat in the room, and we made the song together, and we were just really excited about it. We thought maybe we should put the song out,” Kehlani shared.

She explained that after a period without releasing new music, she felt “pretty confident” and ready to come back. “I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn't put out music for a while, and I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song. Do you think it's a good song? Do you like it? As long as you like it, I love it,” she continued.

Folded emerged organically and quickly ignited a TikTok challenge that Kehlani says she found fun and affirming. She explained that the way in which the song came together was organic and collaborative, which was much better than being too manufactured. During the interview, she also talked about her friendship, along with collaborating with Cardi B — specifically on "Safe"— and added that people like Cardi B were real, no fear, and expressed themselves.