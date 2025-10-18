This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 18

Oct. 18 is associated with many culture-defining events in hip-hop and R&B. Ne-Yo was born on this day in 1979. One of the leading R&B artists of the 2000s, he shot to the limelight with his 2006 breakout single “So Sick,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also born on this day in 1977 is Gloc-9. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Filipino rappers of all time and has won more than 60 accolades, including 18 Myx Music Awards, 21 Awit Awards, and 2 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has welcomed the release of many groundbreaking R&B and hip-hop albums:

1994: Scarface dropped his third album, The Diary. It spawned his first top 40 single on the Billboard Hot 100, “I Seen a Man Die,” which peaked at No. 37. The album itself reached No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Scarface dropped his third album, The Diary. It spawned his first top 40 single on the Billboard Hot 100, “I Seen a Man Die,” which peaked at No. 37. The album itself reached No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1994: Digable Planets released their second and final album, Blowout Comb. Despite getting minimal prerelease publicity, the project reached No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Digable Planets released their second and final album, Blowout Comb. Despite getting minimal prerelease publicity, the project reached No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2005: Bun B released his debut album, Trill. Featuring guest appearances from T.I., Young Jeezy, Birdman, Ludacris, Scarface, and Pimp C, it debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, selling 118,000 copies in its first week. It also topped the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Bun B released his debut album, Trill. Featuring guest appearances from T.I., Young Jeezy, Birdman, Ludacris, Scarface, and Pimp C, it debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, selling 118,000 copies in its first week. It also topped the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2019: Gucci Mane released his 14th album, Woptober II. With features from Megan Thee Stallion, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Takeoff, and Quavo, it peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Gucci Mane released his 14th album, Woptober II. With features from Megan Thee Stallion, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Takeoff, and Quavo, it peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2024: Yeat dropped his fifth album, Lyfestyle. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, marking his first U.S. number one album. The project also took the No. 1 spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Several artists have achieved landmark career milestones on this day:

1969: The Temptations' “I Can't Get Next to You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it would stay for two weeks. It also topped the Billboard Top R&B Singles chart for five weeks and was ranked the third best song of 1969 by Billboard.

The Temptations' “I Can't Get Next to You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it would stay for two weeks. It also topped the Billboard Top R&B Singles chart for five weeks and was ranked the third best song of 1969 by Billboard. 2008: T.I.'s “Live Your Life,” featuring Rihanna, began a six-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was the seventh single from his sixth album, Paper Trail, and his highest-charting and most successful until Blurred Lines. It also won the awards for Best Hip-Hop Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop Video at the 2009 Black Entertainment Television Hip-Hop Awards.