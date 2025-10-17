Eminem’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ Marks 25th Anniversary With Major Chart Comeback

Eminem's landmark album, The Marshall Mathers LP, which was released in 2000, has recently seen a vinyl reissue in honor of its 25th anniversary that has generated massive sales and chart action. The reissue has sparked the musical return of the album across several Billboard charts shortly after its vinyl was released, debuting at #7 on the Vinyl Albums chart, #23 on Top Album Sales, #129 on the Billboard 200, and #39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In the week after it was reissued, The Marshall Mathers LP sold almost 5,500 copies, an increase from approximately 250 copies the previous week. This boost is thanks in large part to the new vinyl version of the album, but there was also enough demand from digital and physical purchases to lead to its popularity.

The album has had an extraordinary longevity since its release, spending more than 170 total weeks on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales charts. The longevity is because of nostalgia and also due to Eminem joining other figures in the culture who have sustained success from their storytelling, dark humor, and emotional rawness as time went on.

With tracks that defined a career, such as “The Real Slim Shady,” “The Way I Am,” and “Stan,” the album helped cement Eminem as one of the most important artists in hip hop. “Stan” and “Kim” were an extension of his raw narrative complexity and gritty social commentary — a rethinking of how rap could encapsulate a range of emotion.

The Marshall Mathers LP was Eminem's first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, going on to sell over 11 million copies in the U.S. and gaining diamond-certified status. However, Eminem has yet to achieve a No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart, even with his 2024 album The Death of Slim Shady debuting at No. 2 after its recent release.