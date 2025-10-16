ContestsEvents
Summer Walker Reveals ‘Finally Over It’ Album Release Date While Taking Lie Detector Test

Summer Walker attends Memorial Day Weekend Takeover Party at Bamboo Atlanta on May 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
R&B star Summer Walker has announced her third album, Finally Over It, will release next month through LRVN and Interscope Records.

In a six-minute video posted to her YouTube channel, Walker sits down to take a polygraph test during which she is asked a series of "yes or no" questions. During the interview, she reveals the release date of November 14, as well as who is (and is not) on the album.

The upcoming final album in the trilogy features Latto and includes more than twelve songs. It follows her impressive run of hit albums with Over It (2019) and Still Over It (2021), both of which hit No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

Walker made history when Still Over It hit No. 1 on Billboard 200, as no female R&B singer had reached that milestone since Beyoncé's Lemonade in 2016.

"Heart of a Woman," her new single produced by Tavaras Jordan, currently leads Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart.

In a clever marketing move, Walker has been having fun with fans on social media and even created a fake complaint line (404-476-6404) where those eager for new music can complain about waiting too long for her to drop the album.

Unlike on the previous two albums in the trilogy, producer London On Da Track, who is father to Walker's daughter, won't handle any production.

The album will be available on CD and special vinyl, as well as signed copies and bundle packages, plus digital versions.

Watch the full lie detector test video below.

Summer Walker
