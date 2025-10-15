Music Producer Mike Dean Snags 10 GRAMMY Nominations for The Weeknd Album

Mike Dean picked up 10 GRAMMY nods for his work on The Weeknd's, Hurry Up Tomorrow. He's gunning for his first major win in Song or Record of the Year, according to Spin.

The veteran music maker has racked up 19 prior nominations with seven wins. His most recent trophy came from the 2022 Best Rap Song award, where he helped craft "Jail" with Kanye West and Jay-Z.

“I've been nominated several times, and just never got the big category,” Dean said per Spin. He stayed modest about the recognition, stating his work matters more than prizes.

These nods mark another milestone in Dean's three-decade music career. His signature sound comes from synths and keys, skills he started building in his teens.

Back in '83, Dean started out playing with Selena's group. "I'd be in the studio with her, and that's whenever I started hitting record and overdubbing keyboards and producing," Dean said to Spin. "That was the beginning of it, I guess, with Selena."

His touch spans across genres, from rap legends 2Pac and Scarface to pop stars Madonna and Selena Gomez. He's also created his own music collection called 4:20 with six albums.

These days, Dean spends time on The Weeknd's stadium shows and records. The final push for the album saw Dean and The Weeknd — Abel — working closely. "Working with Abel [The Weeknd] on this last album, towards the end of the album, me and him were just in the studio, just locked in, just finalizing stuff. And that's when it gets exciting to me. It's when you have 72 hours to turn in and you have 144 hours of work to do, and you just do it." Dean said to Spin.

Around 2011, Dean switched from mixing tracks to making them. This change shone through on Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, where he added wild synth parts and guitar solos.