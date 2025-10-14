Drake Shows Off ‘ICEMAN’ Album During Livestreams As Leaked Songs Pop Up

Despite persistent leaks and rumors, fans are extremely excited about Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN. Along with the social media activity and an eventful birthday stream from Adin Ross that went viral, the hype continues to build as he teases that the final tracklist will include huge surprises.

In the weeks leading up to the project, several alleged leaks surfaced online, including a rumored diss track aimed at NBA star DeMar DeRozan. Drake has been vocal in separating himself from the situation, stating he has no idea where the leaks came from and is not involved in any groups that share unreleased tracks.

Adin Ross has emerged as an unexpected insider in the rollout, providing updates that suggested only some of the songs heard on his stream would ultimately be included on the album. He said that many of the songs people heard online would never be on any album, reiterating Drake's history of keeping people on their toes.

Ross indicated that the Toronto rapper has major surprises in store, advising fans to remain patient and trust that the best is yet to come. "Drake has a ton of surprises for everybody," he said. "You guys just got to be patient. He's on some crazy sh*t."

Their friendship has been a focal point for fans, built through years of livestream collaborations, viral exchanges, and teasing unreleased music. In celebration of Ross's 25th birthday, Drake took to his Instagram Story to share an emotional message that said, "Love you, kid. More life and more W's. Congrats on all the new moves, and you're only getting started @adinross. My little brother — have fun and enjoy your weekend to the MAX."