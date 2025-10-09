This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 9

Oct. 9 is a monumental date in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. For starters, it marks the birthday of Lecrae, who was born in 1979. He made history by becoming the first Christian hip-hop artist to win a GRAMMY for Best Gospel Album, a feat he achieved at the 2013 GRAMMY Awards with his sixth album, Gravity. His follow-up, Anomaly, released in 2014, would be his first album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Also born on this day, in 1944, is Nona Hendryx. She's one-third of the influential R&B trio LaBelle, known for hits such as "Lady Marmalade" and "You Turn Me On."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists released some of their most acclaimed albums on this day:

2001: T.I. released his debut album, I'm Serious, through Arista Records. Featuring guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Lil Jon, Bone Crusher, and Too Short, it peaked at No. 98 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 27 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Oct. 9 has heralded landmark cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop:

1961: Ray Charles' "Hit the Road Jack" started a two-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100. Widely considered one of his signature songs, it won Charles the award for Best R&B Performance at the 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards. It has also been featured on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list.

Ray Charles' "Hit the Road Jack" started a two-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100. Widely considered one of his signature songs, it won Charles the award for Best R&B Performance at the 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards. It has also been featured on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. 2007: Flo Rida's biggest hit, Low (featuring T-Pain), dropped. Released as the first single from his debut album, Mail on Sunday, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks and turned Flo Rida from a national celebrity to a global rap star.