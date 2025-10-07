Young Thug’s Latest Album Hits #6 on Billboard 200 with 52,000 Units Sold

The latest release from Young Thug, UY SCUTI, shot to number six on the Billboard 200. First-week sales hit 52,000 album-equivalent units, while streaming numbers topped 54.3 million. The strong showing put the album at number five for streaming.

Sales blew past early estimates of 48,000 units from HITS Daily Double. This marks the ninth time Young Thug has broken into Billboard's top 10, proving his staying power in the music world.

Big names fill the track list. T.I. drops verses alongside Sexyy Red, while Lil Baby trades bars with Quavo. Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, and YFN Lucci round out the star-studded mix. Fans get 28 songs, plus seven bonus tracks on the Supernova Edition.

While impressive, the numbers fall short of his past hits. His album Business Is Business pulled 89,000 units. Punk did better with 90,000, and Slime Language 2 hit 113,000. His biggest splash came from So Much Fun at 131,000 units. Still, UY SCUTI outsold Slime Season 3, which moved 38,000 copies.