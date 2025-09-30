Young Thug Holds Anti-Violence Show at Fulton County Courthouse

On the steps of Atlanta's Fulton County courthouse, Jeffery Williams — known to fans as Young Thug — staged an unplanned free show Sunday. The spot where he once faced legal battles turned into a platform against street violence.

"I wanted to do it at this place because this place changed my life for the better," Williams told the crowd, per Yahoo Entertainment. "When you come here, you want to be a lawyer, you want to be a DA. You want to be on that side. You don't want to be on the defendant's side."

Word spread fast. Within three hours of the announcement, fans packed downtown to catch the impromptu performance. Williams began his set at 4 p.m., performing for half an hour. The set mixed old hits with fresh tracks and conveyed messages of resilience and reflection.

The county's top law officer backed the event. Sheriff Patrick Labat took to social media, praising it as a stand against guns, gangs, and violence. His office stressed how the site stood for fresh starts.

"Our community benefits if these powerful words touch just one young man or woman and keep them out of the court system and the Fulton County Jail," said Labat, according to 11Alive.

This marked Williams's first Atlanta show since walking free from county jail last October. A deal in the YSL RICO case — Georgia's longest criminal trial — wrapped up his legal battle in November 2024.

His probation terms set strict rules for Atlanta visits. Since December, he can stop by four times yearly, with two-week stays at his listed address.

The concert matched the launch of his post-jail album, UY Scuti. The new record, which dropped September 26, features guest spots from Travis Scott, T.I., and Mariah The Scientist.