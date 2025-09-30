This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 30

Hip-hop and R&B fans celebrate Sept. 30 because of the many memorable moments associated with it. One of these is the birth of Marley Marl in 1962. Rolling Stone ranked his debut studio album, In Control, Volume 1, among the 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time in 2022. T-Pain was also born on Sept. 30. His notable achievements include releasing multiple top-performing singles, such as "5 O'Clock" and "Can't Believe It," and winning two GRAMMYs. His 2007 album, Epiphany, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.