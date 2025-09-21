This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 21

Sept. 21 is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B history, and for good reason. It's the birthday of American rapper Wale, who was born in 1984. His first major commercial success came with his second album, Ambition, released in November 2011, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. His subsequent two releases, The Gifted and The Album About Nothing, came out in 2013 and 2015, respectively, and both reached the top of the Billboard 200.