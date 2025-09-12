R&B Stars Omarion and Ray J Celebrate 20th Anniversary on Web Series

Omarion and Ray J lit up the web series On the Radar, the electric takes on their 2005 hits "O" and "One Wish." The two artists marked two decades since these songs first swept through radio stations.

Ray H kicked off with a soulful take on "One Wish."

Omarion followed with a pitch-perfect "O" that had fans buzzing in the comments.

Fresh off his work with Jacquees, Ray J brought new life to "One Wish" with a special remix. The updated track mixes classic R&B vibes with current production tricks. His latest spin on the song shows why it stuck with fans for twenty years.

The show gave a taste of what's next. Omarion dropped hints about the B2K tour that's got fans counting down the days. His smooth moves on stage proved he hasn't lost a step.

Back in '05, these tracks changed everything. The songs shot both artists to the top of the charts. Each tune left its mark on R&B, setting trends others would copy for years.