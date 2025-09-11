Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ Comes to Synth Riders as a New VR Experience

Synth Riders adds Kendrick Lamar's 2017 hit, "HUMBLE." to its VR lineup. Players can now snag this fresh beat-driven adventure on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest, and SteamVR for only $2.99.

"Everyone here at Kluge Interactive is excited and, well, humble," said Kluge Interactive CEO Arturo Perez in a statement. "Being able to work with a song from Grammy, Emmy, Billboard, and BET award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar is an amazing opportunity. There's no better way to do it than with HUMBLE., one of his first — of many — Hot 100 number one hits,” the CEO added.

In this new VR experience, players zip through virtual New Orleans streets and LA blocks in scenes pulled from the "HUMBLE." music video. The action wraps up at a throne, with users moving and grooving through each beat in the virtual world.

This track stands alone in Synth Riders' Experiences set — a break from past releases that came bundled in bigger packs. These VR takes on music videos continue to expand the prospects of what's possible in virtual spaces.

PlayStation VR2 users will find this drop extra sweet. Since Beat Saber stepped back from the platform, each new Synth Riders track matters more to those craving rhythm-based action.

The Synth Riders' Experiences game set continues to pull in big names. Just last year, it struck gold with a Barbie collaboration that lit up VR screens.