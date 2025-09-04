Chris Brown & Sexyy Red Tease New Track, Fans Buzzing for a 2025 Release

At a club on August 29, Chris Brown shared a preview of his latest work with Sexyy Red, sparking buzz across social media platforms.

The video shows Brown in a casual fit, moving to the beat of the music. A mellow intro gives way to Sexyy Red's distinctive vocals, as she drops in with bars.

Social media lit up with reactions. X user @courtxoxonicole pushed for a quick release: "Let's drop this album by the end of the year please." @ottobyke99ova praised the mix, commenting, "That's how u use sexy redd on a R&b track, while another user @movebackbuggz added, “The streets need thissss.”

As exciting as the news was for some fans, some others weren't feeling it. “Hopefully on her album. Don't want to see her on his,” @DiddyDoItOrNah joked, as @MaxxBreezy96 commented, “The song was good until sexy red came on,” as reported by The Shade Room.

The pair's connection grew from several chance meetings. First at the Tycoon Music Festival earlier this year, then again when Sexyy Red stopped by Brown's Miami performance with Monica on July 31.

Their musical paths crossed before on Nicki Minaj's "FTCU" remix, which also featured Travis Scott. While the release date for the new track featuring both artists remains under wraps, fans expect it before the end of the year.

As Hot New Hip Hop noted: "Hopefully it comes out soon, although we imagine that both artists must be pretty busy these days."

Meanwhile, Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Tour continues to sell out stadiums nationwide. The tour marks 20 years since his 2005 self-titled debut album, featuring shows that blend sharp moves with chart-topping hits from his career. At the same time, Sexyy Red's international shows prove her growing influence in the music industry.

Brown will continue taking his music across Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Washington, and New Orleans until October. The Simmon Banks Liberty Stadium in Memphis will host the final show on this tour run on October 18.